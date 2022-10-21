scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Railway contract workers held in Bengaluru for smuggling hashish oil, ganja from Assam

An AC attendant and two bedroll staffers of the North East Frontier Railway were arrested outside the new Sri M Visvesvaraya Terminal at the Byappanahalli railway station.

Railways worker held for smuggling contraband.

The Bengaluru crime branch police has arrested three contract workers of the North East Frontier Railway for allegedly selling hashish oil and ganja after smuggling them from Assam.

The workers–an AC attendant and two bedroll staffers–were arrested on Wednesday outside the new Sri M Visvesvaraya Terminal at the Byappanahalli railway station in east Bengaluru following a tip-off about the smuggling of drugs into the Karnataka capital, police said, adding that they had also seized one kg of hashish oil and six kg of ganja valued at over Rs 80 lakh in total.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pintu Das (23) and Rajesh Paul (24 ) from Tripura and Bappa Dey (37) from Assam. “The arrested persons were employed as contract workers.

They procured drugs like hashish oil and ganja at a low cost in Assam and kept them hidden in the lockers assigned to them in railway bogies on the trains where they performed their official duties. They brought consignments to Bengaluru and sold them to peddlers,” police said in a statement.

The accused allegedly made a profit of Rs 4 lakh on every kg of hashish oil they sold in Bengaluru and Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 on every kg of ganja. They allegedly sourced hashish oil for Rs 1 lakh per kg and ganja for Rs 2,000 per kg from one Suman and sold them to a dealer identified as Rajeeb.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 against the trio on the charges of possession and sale of a commercial quantity of cannabis, financing of illicit trafficking and abetment of trafficking.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:23:38 pm
