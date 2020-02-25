Now, Railway security personnel in trains, railway stations to wear body-cameras

Each unit consists of a camera, rechargeable battery, and a recording unit. (Photo: SWR) Each unit consists of a camera, rechargeable battery, and a recording unit. (Photo: SWR)

To improve security at Hubballi (Hubli) railway station, the South Western Railway (SWR) has provided Railway Security Force personnel with body-worn cameras system (BWCS).

According to SWR officials, this system will complement the existing CCTVs and Video Surveillance System (VSS) on railway stations.

“Each BCWS device consists of a camera, rechargeable battery, and a recording unit at the price of Rs 7,200. The 10-megapixel cameras are equipped to capture clear high-definition (HD) video, audio and still photographs from the perspective of the officer wearing the BWCS. Also equipped with a night-vision infrared LED, these are capable of taking photographs while recording videos,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told indianexpress.com.

Also read| This Bengaluru railway station could be the first in India to introduce facial recognition

The new body-worn camera system is expected to be an additional tool in the hands of the RPF to quell crimes like chain-snatching and harassment of women on trains and railway stations which might not be covered by CCTVs and VSS.

After Hubli, RPF personnel in Bengaluru and Mysore divisions of SWR will get the body cameras. (Representative Image) After Hubli, RPF personnel in Bengaluru and Mysore divisions of SWR will get the body cameras. (Representative Image)

“These cameras also act as a deterrent and to prevent the crime from happening in the first place. The recordings from these cameras can be taken as a source of evidence and provide the investigation with sufficient evidence and grounds to continue investigations and prosecute the suspects, thereby enhancing the capabilities of the security personnel in protecting passengers and railway materials,” an SWR statement read.

Also read| In Karnataka trains, all-women RPF teams will track complaints on WhatsApp, act swiftly

Another railway officer said that these cameras would also hold security personnel accountable during their duty time.

After Hubballi, RPF personnel at Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions will be provided with the BCWS.

It may be recalled that a “low-intensity blast” at Hubli Junction in October last year had left a food joint employee injured and shattered the glass doors of the station master’s office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd