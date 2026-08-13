Karnataka tea seller plotted unrest with ‘foreigner’, asked for pistol: cops

The Instagram user allegedly encouraged Mohammed Sahil to create unrest in India and offered and arrange a pistol for him. (File Photo)

The police have arrested a 24-year-old tea seller in Karnataka’s Raichur district on charges including terrorist conspiracy after he allegedly requested a pistol and exchanged provocative messages aimed at a community in chats with a social media user.

The police said they detected on August 8 that Mohammed Sahil, a resident of Gandhi Chowk in Raichur, had liked and shared allegedly provocative and hateful content posted by an Instagram account called awais_rajpoot10.

“His activity continued for around 15 days and triggered an alert in our social media monitoring cell,” Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said while addressing the media on Thursday.