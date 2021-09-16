Rahul reaches Bengaluru, attends last rites of Oscar Fernandes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family members of late Union Minister Oscar Fernandes in Bengaluru Thursday and also participated in the final blessing at St Patrick’s Church and burial at Hosur Cemetery in Bengaluru. Gandhi reached the city Thursday afternoon.

In the morning, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar received the mortal remains of the veteran party leader at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru and the public paid their last respect to Fernandes.

After meeting the family of Fernandes, Rahul tweeted terming Fernandes a “friend, guide and true soldier” of the Congress party. “Spent some time with the family of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji and paid last respects to him- a friend, a guide and a true soldier of the Congress Party,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, top Congress leaders, including Ranjit Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal, came to Bengaluru to pay their homage to the leader.

Fernandes passed away on September 13 at a private hospital in Mangaluru as he was being treated for a head injury that he had suffered while practising yoga at his residence in July.

Fernandes, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. He is survived by his wife Blossom Fernandes and two children.

Fernandes was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways in the Manmohan Singh-led government. During the same tenure, he was also given the additional charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He was also the chairman of the Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A former AICC general secretary, Fernandes was considered to be very close to Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Hailing from Udupi district in coastal Karnataka, he was also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president during the late 1980s and the AICC joint secretary in 1983. A five-time Lok Sabha MP between 1983 and 1997, he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in April, 1998.