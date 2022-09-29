Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Karnataka tomorrow, set to cover 511 km in 7 districts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the 21-day Karnataka leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra Friday and is set to travel by foot 511 kilometres in seven districts of the state before entering Telangana. The Congress state unit will look to make full use of the yatra to galvanise its members and gather support among the public ahead of the Legislative Assembly election.

The yatra will enter Gundlupet in the Chamarajanagar district Friday and will march through Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to take part in a massive rally in Ballari while All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will likely interact with women in Mandya district.

On Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2), Rahul Gandhi will stay at Badanavalu village of Mysuru district, which was once known for its khadi industry. Mahatma Gandhi visited the khadi manufacturing centre there twice, in 1927 and 1932.

The Karnataka Congress will look to up the ante against various instances of alleged corruption by the BJP government in the state. It has made clear that corruption, unemployment, inflation and farmer distress will be among the key issues raised during Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

Apart from sitting MLAs and candidates who lost elections from their constituencies in 2018, Congress leaders from neighbouring states are also expected to take part in the yatra.

According to Congress leaders, 15,000 to 20,000 supporters will march with Rahul daily. The state Congress has directed all sub-units to ensure this number and also registered people online join the yatra.

The state Congress has planned interactions with teachers, artists, lawyers, writers, students, women and youth groups. In Chamarajanagar, Rahul will interact with the families of Covid victims who perished due to an alleged lack of oxygen at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra ended at Vazhikkadavu in Malappuram Thursday and Rahul Gandhi thanked the Congress workers in the state for their support. Rahul and his associates are set to proceed to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu before entering Karnataka.

The 3,570-km, 150-day foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.