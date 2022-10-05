scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Rahul Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM, seeks urgent medical care for elephant calf at Nagarahole

After visiting the tiger reserve with his mother Sonia Gandhi, Rahul tweeted about the injured calf and wrote to CM Basavaraj Bommai that the severely injured calf “is fighting for its life".

Rahul said that he wanted "to cross political boundaries and appeal to your (Bommai) sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant," adding that the calf could survive if given proper treatment. (@RahulGandhi/ Twitter screen grab)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wrote to the Karnataka government seeking its urgent intervention to rescue an injured elephant calf at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu regions.

Rahul, who was on a two-day break from his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra visited the wildlife reserve along with his mother and AICC president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday. He posted a picture of the elephant with its injured calf on Twitter Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi on safari at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday

The elephant calf has a “severely injured tail and trunk, and is fighting for its life,” he said in the letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I understand and appreciate that there is a view that nature must be allowed to take its own course. However, in the case of endangered and iconic species, exceptions are often made depending on the severity of the situation. The aforementioned calf is undoubtedly in need of urgent medical care,” Rahul said in the letter.

Rahul said that he wanted “to cross political boundaries and appeal to your (Bommai) sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant,” adding that the calf could survive if given proper treatment.

According to forest officials, the calf is around 2-3 months old and it could have been injured by a carnivore such as a tiger or a leopard.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:28:48 pm
