Rahul Gandhi shares Bharat Jodo Yatra secrets: Calls to mother at night, no sunscreen during the day

As participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra take a break at a campsite near Ballari, a few of them huddle around Rahul Gandhi for a light-hearted conversation. The rest laze in their cots, relaxing after consecutive days of marching.

Sunscreen creams, blisters, and language barrier figure in the interaction, as Gandhi asserts that the nationwide foot march was the only way left for the Opposition Congress to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Which sunscreen are you using?” a yatri asks. Gandhi says that he doesn’t use any sunscreen and holds up his T-shirt sleeves to reveal the contrast in his skin color. “My mom has sent it (sunscreen), but I have not been using it,” he adds, as another yatri points out that he has clearly acquired a tan during the course of the journey.

There was also light-hearted banter about the distance and intensity of the march. When Gandhi asks whether their feet had developed any blisters, many reply in the affirmative, save for a couple. “Nor have I,” says the Congress leader.

“If you could walk slower, maybe all of the yatris can go together,” says a yatri as most of them march much ahead of Gandhi during the yatra. Walking at a quicker pace means the first half of the day’s march is completed by 11 am and the yatris can avoid the heat, he reasons.

A yatri from Kerala asked how Gandhi is able to interact with people from different states despite the language barrier. “Maybe I don’t understand what they are saying. But by showing that I care, I can show them that I am there for you,” the Congress leader says.

When quizzed on how he spends his time post the march, Gandhi says he exercises a bit and reads. “Maybe I will call my mum and see what she is doing. I will call up my sister and some of my friends.”

Advertisement

When a yatri likens the yatra to the Dandi March taken out by Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress leader says: “We are working as the Opposition. But for us apart from doing this yatra, by walking on the roads, and directly meeting with the public, there is no other way, no option. They think once they capture all institutions, the country will become silent. They are under the wrong perception. This country will never become silent. This country will fight.”.

Though not televised regularly, Gandhi has frequent interactions with the yatris marching with him. On some occasions, these interactions are pre-scheduled. In other instances, Gandhi arrives unannounced and has dinner with them.

Photography or videography during such interactions is prohibited, and Gandhi’s security detail keeps a close eye on any such activity, according to a yatri.

Advertisement

“He seeks views from everyone present about strengthening the party ranks, response for the Yatra, and other issues. Though he is calm and listens to everyone, he has little tolerance for blabbermouths in the camp,” says a Yatri, who did not want to be named.