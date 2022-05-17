Kumaraswamy hits back at Rahul: ‘Congress facing phobia of regional parties’

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy Monday said the Congress was facing a “phobia of regional parties”, and that it had “lost its identity in Andhra, Telangana, Odisha and other states, and was “nearing its end” in Karnataka. His comments were made in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said regional parties “lack the ideology” to take on the BJP and RSS.

“Congress is facing a phobia of regional parties, it has lost its identity in Andhra, Telangana, Odisha and other states. In Karnataka, the Congress is nearing its end. It’s good if Rahul Gandhi understands this,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy pointed out that the Congress had toppled the IK Gujral-led United Front government, demanding the DMK be kept out of the Cabinet due to its links with the LTTE in the backdrop of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, but later shared power with the DMK for 10 years in the UPA 1 and 2 led by former PM Manmohan Singh. “Is it an ideological commitment?” he asked.

Speaking at the Chintan Shivir, Rahul had said the Congress was mounting an ideological resistance to the onslaught of the RSS, unlike regional parties which “lack an ideology” and “have different approaches”. His remarks had drawn strong reactions from other parties as well, like the JMM, RJD and others.