Rahul Yatra Day 23: In pouring rain, says nothing can stop march, visits Lingayat mutt, Gandhi ashram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi braved heavy showers to address a crowd at Mysuru, and launched an attack on the state government against its corruption charges.

In his public address near APMC market in Mysuru, he accused the Karnataka state government of taking 40 per cent bribes in all the works taken up by it. “Neither has the Prime Minister taken any action against it, nor has the Chief Minister,” he said.

His address came even amidst showers in Mysuru, where the participants were seen holding chairs atop their heads to take shelter from the rain. Videos of the speech went viral on social media.

“It’s raining and we haven’t stopped the yatra. Heat, cyclone and cold will not stop the yatra,” he said.

Following the event, he visited Suttur mutt, a prominent mutt of the Lingayat community.

Earlier in the day, participating at the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyoga Kendra in Mysuru district, he said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a battle with the ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the hard-won freedoms of the people of the country eroded in the last eight years under the BJP rule.

“Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we are today fighting a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has in the past eight years delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms,” the Congress leader who is on the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, said.

Dubbing the politics of the BJP-led Centre as one of ‘himsa and asatya’ (violence and falsehood), he said that the yatra “will spread the message of ahimsa and swaraj (non-violence and self-governance).”

“In the current context, swaraj is the freedom from fear and what our farmers, youth and small and medium enterprises desire. It is the freedom of our states to exercise their constitutional freedoms,” Rahul said.

The third day of the yatra began with a prayer meeting at the Badanavalu Khadi Kendra started by four Dalit women, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited twice. He also interacted with women weavers at the Khadi center .