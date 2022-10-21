Gandhi to reach Delhi, attend event where Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge as Cong chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel to Delhi during a three-day break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 24 to 26 and attend an event in which the newly-elected All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar Friday.

This will be the first time Gandhi will visit Delhi since the Yatra began on September 8. During the Dussehra break too, he had stayed near Mysuru with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who had arrived from Delhi.

Meanwhile, sources said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will either participate in the Yatra or meet Rahul Gandhi during the march in Raichur. Sources said she is expected to arrive Saturday, October 22.

Speaking to reporters at the Yatra camp at Gillesugur, Shivakumar said that the march will enter Telangana on October 23. “It will break for Diwali on October 24 and 25, during which Rahul Gandhi will head to Delhi. Although the break is for two days, it was extended by a day so that leaders can take part in the event in which Kharge takes charge as the party president,” he said.

Karnataka Congress, he said, will continue the tempo set by the march in the state and has planned several events in the coming months ahead of the elections. “We are planning campaigns in Krishna basin and Kalyana Karnataka region,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will either participate in the Yatra or meet Rahul Gandhi during the march in Raichur. AICC Image Meanwhile, sources said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will either participate in the Yatra or meet Rahul Gandhi during the march in Raichur. AICC Image

“Two teams of the state unit will travel to all the constituencies of Karnataka ahead of the elections. The details of the teams will be worked out in the coming days,” Shivakumar said.

The Yatra re-entered Karnataka at Raichur after journeying three days in Andhra Pradesh. Gandhi will march till the morning of October 23 in Karnataka and enter Telangana at noon.