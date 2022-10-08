scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Cong chief poll candidates ‘people of stature’, ‘remote control’ an insult, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, when asked whether the next Congress president would be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, said both Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor were people of stature and understanding.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the press conference. (Express Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said both Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, who are contesting the top post in the party, are “people of stature” and won’t be remote-controlled. Rahul was answering a question at a press conference in Karnataka, amid his Bharat Jodo Yatra, on whether the next Congress president would be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family.

“Both the people who are contesting have a position, a perspective, and are people of stature and understanding. I don’t think either of them is going to be a remote control, and frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them,” Rahul said.

The Congress presidential polls are scheduled to take place on October 17.

Rahul said the objective of the yatra was to bring India together, and not just about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the yatra was aimed at raising three issues: violence and hatred that is being spread by the BJP-RSS; the “massive concentration” of wealth by some which are destroying India’s economy and leading to unemployment; and inflation.

“This is different from going in a car, or plane, or even reaching out (in a press conference) to the media. there’s no effort in this; it’s easy. By nature, I believe in Tapasya. I wanted an element of suffering. So I thought, while talking to my people, I can share in their suffering. I find that to be a very powerful experience,” he said about the yatra experience.

It’s been a learning experience. but frankly, it hasn’t even begun yet. It’s been only 31 days…” he said.

About the centre’s recent ban on the Popular Front of India, he said spreading hatred is an anti-national act irrespective of the organisation or the community that is responsible for it. “we are against anybody who spread hatred and violence in this country.” He said.

Expressing confidence about Congress’ victory in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, he said the congress has brilliant and complementary leaders in the state and the decision of selecting the chief Minister will be made through a process in the party.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:51:56 pm
Sixty years later, do we still need James Bond?

