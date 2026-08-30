Another toll-based elevated corridor in Bengaluru: Ragigudda to Kanakapura Road

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Days after floating a tender for the Karnataka capital’s first toll flyover, the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has invited bids for another toll-based elevated corridor, linking Ragigudda and Kanakapura Road in the southern part of the city.
The 18.5km road is among 13 elevated corridors covering over 126 km that the Karnataka government plans to build in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore.
B-SMILE issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the project on August 17.
The corridor runs largely parallel to the heavily congested surface road connecting Silk Board–side traffic with Kanakapura Road. It follows the alignment of the BWSSB Pipeline Road, threading through south Bengaluru, and is designed to run above/alongside the metro’s Green Line, which occupies the surface-level corridor along Kanakapura Road and blocks other development options there. The corridor meets the NICE road on Kanakapura Main Road.
The first toll flyover is proposed to come up between KR Puram and Yeshwanthpur.
According to the RFP, the travelling distance is about 12 km, and vehicles have to cover at least 12 major junctions till crossing the NICE corridor across Kanakapura Road, creating as many bottlenecks along the corridor.
The average travel time is now about 60 minutes to 90 minutes with a speed of 8-12 kmph. Both sides of the road are developed with high-rise structures, malls, commercial complexes, industries, and temples.
The metro’s Green Line runs along Kanakapura Road at the first level, restraining any developmental measures along this corridor.
The estimated project cost is Rs 2,283.19 crore, excluding land acquisition and utility shifting expenses. The government will provide viability gap funding of up to 40 per cent of the project cost—amounting to roughly Rs 913.29 crore—to make the toll-based model financially viable for private bidders.
The government has proposed a 30-month timeline, including monsoon months, to construct the corridor from Marenahalli Main Road (Ragigudda Junction) to Kanakapura Main Road via BWSSB Pipeline Road (Thalaghattapura Junction).
The RFP mentions a maximum concession period of 11,863 days—equivalent to 32.5 years from the day of awarding the tender.
The bid submission deadline is September 23, to be followed by the opening of technical bids on September 24.
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