Another toll-based elevated corridor in Bengaluru: Ragigudda to Kanakapura Road

The 18.5km road is among 13 elevated corridors that the Karnataka government plans to build in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore.

Days after floating a tender for the Karnataka capital’s first toll flyover, the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has invited bids for another toll-based elevated corridor, linking Ragigudda and Kanakapura Road in the southern part of the city.

The 18.5km road is among 13 elevated corridors covering over 126 km that the Karnataka government plans to build in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore.

B-SMILE issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the project on August 17.

The corridor runs largely parallel to the heavily congested surface road connecting Silk Board–side traffic with Kanakapura Road. It follows the alignment of the BWSSB Pipeline Road, threading through south Bengaluru, and is designed to run above/alongside the metro’s Green Line, which occupies the surface-level corridor along Kanakapura Road and blocks other development options there. The corridor meets the NICE road on Kanakapura Main Road.