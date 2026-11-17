A group of South Bengaluru residents have opposed the proposed Ragigudda flyover on Kanakapura Road, citing an RTI reply that the project lacks a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), despite the board’s pipelines running along the proposed alignment.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has invited tenders to build an elevated toll corridor from Marenahalli Main Road (Ragigudda Junction) to Kanakapura Main Road.

“The water mains along this alignment are critical to the supply of South Bengaluru. That the corridor has progressed without a BWSSB feasibility study or NOC clearly shows a lack of understanding of the long-term implications of this corridor on citizens. We therefore request the authorities to reconsider this project,” the residents’ group said in a statement on Monday.