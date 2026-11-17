A group of South Bengaluru residents have opposed the proposed Ragigudda flyover on Kanakapura Road, citing an RTI reply that the project lacks a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), despite the board’s pipelines running along the proposed alignment.
Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has invited tenders to build an elevated toll corridor from Marenahalli Main Road (Ragigudda Junction) to Kanakapura Main Road.
“The water mains along this alignment are critical to the supply of South Bengaluru. That the corridor has progressed without a BWSSB feasibility study or NOC clearly shows a lack of understanding of the long-term implications of this corridor on citizens. We therefore request the authorities to reconsider this project,” the residents’ group said in a statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the board’s reply came on October 29 in response to a Right to Information request filed by Guru Prasad, a resident of Jayanagar. The board said it had issued no NOC or construction permission and had not approved any “feasibility check” either.
According to Prasad, four main pipelines of the board run along the proposed alignment near Vaishnavi: three of 1,200mm diameter and one of 1,750mm diameter.
‘Violation of BWSSB Act provision’
In the statement, the residents cited Section 29 of the BWSSB Act, which they say prohibits construction over the board’s water mains. The corridor cannot be built as aligned without relocating or jeopardising the pipelines, it argued.
Prasad said that neighbourhoods have grown up around the pipeline corridor, with homes, apartments, and streets developed in line with the Act’s restrictions. An elevated structure through this area would distort planning, land use, and public safety, the group argued.
The residents’ group, formed after the elevated corridor was announced, said the corridor duplicates Namma Metro’s Green Line, which already serves the same route, and would not solve the traffic chaos but create multiple choke points.
While the elevated corridor covers a distance of 18.50 km, B-SMILE expects the contractor to complete it in 30 months, including the monsoon period.
The residents also demanded that the authorities publicise all studies and approvals related to the corridor and hold public consultations before making any decision.
The Urban Development Department previously recommended cancelling the tender bids for eight elevated corridors citing non-compliance with contracting norms. However, in October, B-SMILE re-floated six tenders worth Rs 1,500 crore.