Bangalore news LIVE updates: Legislature parties of Congress, BJP to meet today; traffic congestion expected near airport

The exit of Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar, inducted into the Cabinet on June 14 to bolster numbers, reduced the coalition’s strength to 104 after 13 MLAs, 10 Congress and 3 JD(S), resigned Saturday. The coalition now comprises 69 Congress MLAs, 34 JD(S) and one BSP MLA compared to the BJP ’s 107 (105 plus two Independents) in the 224-member House.

As two Independent MLAs resigned as ministers and withdrew support from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, all 30 ministers of the two parties resigned “voluntarily” Monday to allow a Cabinet reshuffle in a desperate bid to accommodate disgruntled legislators and pull the alliance back from the brink of collapse.

The Congress legislature party is scheduled to meet today under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, while the BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet again today under the leadership of Yeddyurappa. While the speaker Ramesh Kumar is expected to be in his chambers today and take a look at the resignations delivered at his office, the Congress party is ready with a representation supported by legal luminaries that no action should be taken on the resignations submitted to the speaker. Meanwhile at the JD (S) front security has been heightened at Prestige Golfshire Club where JD(S) MLAs are camping. KSRP platoons have been deployed outside the resort in Devanahalli.

“Some of the MLAs have some grievances, some of them are talking about the expansion of the ministry. For the larger interest of the party, Congress ministers have decided to voluntarily resign under the prevailing situation,” said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

The effect of the mass resignations — 21 Congress and nine JD(S) ministers — will become clear Tuesday when a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting is set to be held and the rebels are also scheduled to meet Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to explain their resignations. Congress leaders expressed confidence of rescuing the coalition with the move to reshuffle the Cabinet even as they accused the BJP of luring MLAs away with the offer of ministerial posts and money.

Roshan Baig says that he will resign as an MLA and not from the Congress party. He has also not indicated when he is likely to resign as an MLA. He indicates that he is still holding discussions with his supporters and 'religious leaders' on his decision. Asked about the BJP, he says that BJP too is a political party. But he has not specifically indicated that he is joining the BJP. "My decision is that basically I am hurt. The way the party has treated me and suspended me. No action was taken against those who worked against the party in the recent election. I was suspended just because I spoke the bitter truth that the state leadership failed in managing the entire election campaign", he says.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) case Monday arrested Bengaluru (Urban) Deputy Commissioner BM Vijayshankar on charges of receiving Rs 1.5 crore cash from absconding IMA chief Mansoor Khan to bail him out of the scam.

The two independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh resigning from the Kumaraswamy cabinet and extending support to the BJP has reduced the Karnataka coalition government to a minority, while there are speculations that senior Congress leader Roshan Baig might be the next turncoat to make way to the BJP camp.

High drama is expected to continue in and outside the state capital, Bengaluru, as the political crisis in Karnataka continues to take centre stage on the fourth day since MLAs started tendering mass resignations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Monday accused governor Vajubhai Vala of encouraging horse trading following a flurry of resignations by Congress and JD(S) legislators threatening the existence of the coalition government in the State.

"Our governor when the MLAs went to submit their resignations to him, there was no necessity for him to chit-chat with them for two hours," he told reporters.

At the same time, citizens in Bengaluru have mixed reactions to the ongoing political developments in Karnataka. While some criticise the political developments which are uncalled for, some express their ignorance towards knowing internal politics played among parties in power and in the opposition.

Among the citizens who are quite well-read and vocal on the political developments in the state is Richard Rego, an academician hailing from Mangaluru. He believes that the current political scenario in the state is an "unfortunate" affair. He says while some (from the opposition) are trying to destabilise the government, our ruling MLAs have failed to understand why they were elected. "This is a murder of democracy. They (MLAs who resigned) are switching for their greed for power and money," he told Indianexpress.com.

At the same time, Jaya Francis, a wellness coach, opines that the citizens have reached a point where they are quite confused on a deciding who to trust. "The facilities from the government fail to reach the doors of the common man. Whoever bridges the government to the poor and the common man will turn out to be great," she says.

