Bangalore LIVE news: No elevated corridor over stormwater drains; Namma Metro warns commuters of slippery floors

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 22 and 34-degree Celsius respectively.

BJP's Tejasvi Surya who won in the Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore South is India's youngest MP. The 28-year-old lawywer defeated Congress' Rajya Sabha MP B.K. Hariprasad to retain the constituency known as a BJP bastion. He secured a comfortable margin of 3,31,192 votes to seal the constituency in his name.

Meanwhile, Namma Metro officials have begun to warn commuters of slippery floors at metro stations in Bengaluru. Posters stuck at various stations read, “Passengers are requested to be cautious while walking in Metro station areas having a smooth surface.” Several complaints of slippery floors were raised to the BMRCL by passengers in the last few months.

A recent survey by a team of citizen activists had reported that pillars of the proposed elevated corridor project might be built on the adjacent drains (rajakaluves) on the BTS Main Road in Shantinagar. The same was observed as part of the social impact assessment survey of the elevated corridor project conducted by the citizen team.

Bangalore Live News Today: Bangalore In what is seen as a welcome move, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL) has confirmed that the elevated corridor project in Bangalore will not be built on stormwater drains.

At the same time, more than 450 marshals who take care of Bengaluru's popular Indira Canteens have not been paid for the last few months. According to the complainants, the response that they have sought from BBMP, the local civic body, is that the same is delayed due to the state government not releasing funds on time.

Bangalore Central‘s BJP MP PC Mohan won against Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad after a tough contest. The latter was leading for sometime after which Mohan took over to secure his hat-trick win from the constituency by over 70,000 votes. Prakash Raj emerged third to face a humiliating defeat.

At the same time, Union minister and former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda defeated Karnataka RDPR minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Bangalore North. The winning margin for the BJP MP is 1,47,518 votes this time; lesser by over 80,000 votes from 2014.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.