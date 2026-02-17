Beyond Rafale: India, France to sign landmark Hammer missile deal at Annual Defence Dialogue

An announcement is also expected regarding the reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments, the statement indicated.(File/Wikimedia commons)

The sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue is set to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin as the chairpersons of the summit.

The defence summit, being held in parallel to the New Delhi visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, “will review the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation, with focus on expanding industrial collaboration,” a government statement said.

The India-France Annual Defence Dialogue is “a structured ministerial-level bilateral meeting to review and guide defence and security cooperation”, and the previous edition of the meeting was held in France from October 11-13, 2023.