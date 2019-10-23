Bandipur: Wild elephant charges towards selfie seeking young men, one injured

A radio-collared wild elephant charged towards a group of youth who tried to click a selfie with the tusker on the outskirts of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagara district on Tuesday.

Advertising

A youth sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Gundalpet. However, he is out of danger. Before this, the tusker attacked a 50-year-old who was grazing cattle, the police said, adding he is admitted to a hospital in Mysuru.

The elephant, which was translocated by the Tamil Nadu forest department from Krishnagiri to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, has crossed over into Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“We are keeping a tab on the lone tusker movement in the village and forest. Since Karnataka Chief Wildlife Warden has given permission to capture the elephant, we will confine the wild elephant soon,” said Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra.

Advertising

“The elephant had been captured near Dharmapuri by the Tamil Nadu forest department and released in Madhumalai National Park with radio-collar by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. But due to the battery issue in the radio collar, they lost the connection with the elephant,” he added.

Recently, a tiger was captured by the forest officials which killed two people in Bandipur reserve. The tiger, identified as a ‘healthy, robust male’, is now confined at the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli, near Mysuru.