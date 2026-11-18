In a major overhaul of Bengaluru’s policing structure, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday transferred Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, appointed R Hithendra as his successor and created five separate police commissionerates for the city’s Central, East, West, North, and South zones.

Hithendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, has been appointed ADGP and Chief Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has been transferred as ADGP, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.

Bijay Kumar Singh, who was heading the ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), will take over as ADGP, Law and Order.