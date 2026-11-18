In a major overhaul of Bengaluru’s policing structure, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday transferred Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, appointed R Hithendra as his successor and created five separate police commissionerates for the city’s Central, East, West, North, and South zones.
Hithendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, has been appointed ADGP and Chief Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has been transferred as ADGP, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.
Bijay Kumar Singh, who was heading the ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), will take over as ADGP, Law and Order.
R Hithendra is Bengaluru’s first Chief Commissioner as city gets 5 police zones
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Five commissionerates to decentralise policing
The five-commissionerate structure is part of a wider overhaul of Bengaluru’s policing system, aimed at addressing the city’s rapid expansion, population growth, and increasing law-and-order challenges.
The plan aligns police jurisdictions with the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), with each unit having a dedicated police commissioner and police force.
The restructuring entails creating 6,633 additional posts and an estimated expenditure of Rs 764.87 crore.
The Bengaluru police commissioner will function as the chief commissioner, overseeing the five zonal commissionerates.
Labhu Ram has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, while Dr P S Harsha will head East Bengaluru. Vikash Kumar Vikash has been posted as Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru, and Dr M B Boralingaiah as Commissioner of Police, North Bengaluru.
C Vamsi Krishna, former joint commissioner of police (West), has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru City. He will also hold additional charge as Commissioner of Police, South Bengaluru.
Hemant M Nimbalkar has been appointed Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City. He will additionally hold charge as Commissioner of Police, Anti-Rowdy Squad, and supervise crime control under the Chief Commissioner.
Senior-level IPS transfers
Among other senior-level changes, S Murugan has been appointed ADGP, Lokayukta, while Manish Kharbikar has been transferred as ADGP, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation.
N Shashi Kumar has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Range, Mangaluru, while Anupam Agrawal will take charge as IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police.
Dr Sharanappa S D has been transferred as DIG, Railways, while Kuldeep Kumar R Jain has been appointed DIG and Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi. M Puttamadaiah will take charge as DIG, Southern Range, Mysuru, and Dr M Ashwini has been appointed DIG, Recruitment, Bengaluru.
Major changes among Bengaluru DCPs
The reorganisation has also triggered a series of changes among deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), with officers being assigned to the newly structured commissionerates and their divisions.
Anoop A Shetty, former DCP, Traffic West, has been transferred as DCP, Traffic East, while P V Sneha, former superintendent of police (SP), Karnataka Lokayukta, has been posted as DCP, Traffic West.
Yatish N, former DCP, West, has been appointed DCP, Southwest. Vikram Amathe, who was serving as DCP, East, has been transferred as DCP, North Bengaluru. Geetha M S, former SP, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, will take charge as DCP, East Bengaluru.
Sriharibabu, who was awaiting a posting after serving as DCP, Crime, Bengaluru, has been appointed DCP, Whitefield East. Saidulu Adavath, former DCP, Whitefield, has been transferred as SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru. Ranjit Kumar Bandaru has been appointed DCP, Administration.
New divisional-level appointments
The government has also filled newly designated divisional posts, including DCP, Yeshwanthpura; DCP, Peenya; DCP, Gandhinagar; and DCP, Indiranagar.
Nagesh D L, formerly DCP, Northwest, has been appointed DCP, Yeshwanthpura, under the North Bengaluru Commissionerate. Ashok K V, formerly SP, Tumakuru, has been posted as DCP, Peenya, under the West Bengaluru Commissionerate.
Lakshmi Ganesh, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed DCP, Gandhinagar, under the Central Bengaluru Commissionerate.
Chennabasavanna Langoti, former deputy director of the Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, has been posted as DCP, Indiranagar. Lokesh Jagalasar, who was serving as SP, CID Department 2, has been appointed DCP, Traffic Central, under the Central Bengaluru Commissionerate.