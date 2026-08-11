Bengaluru’s Science Gallery opens doors to mysteries of quantum physics

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, were among the dignitaries present at the QUANTUM exhibit inauguration on August 7. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Picture a closed box with a cat inside, along with poison that could be released if radiation is detected. Since no one can see inside until the box is opened, the cat can be considered both dead and alive at the same time. This famous thought experiment on quantum superposition, called Schrödinger’s cat, is one of the concepts being explored at ‘QUANTUM’, a new exhibit at the Science Gallery in Bengaluru.

“Karnataka is building towards the quantum future we will need, through Q-City and the state Quantum Mission. With the QUANTUM exhibition, Science Gallery Bengaluru is building the curiosity that the future will run on…,” Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said during the exhibit inauguration on August 7. Shivakumar and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, were among the dignitaries present.