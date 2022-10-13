Bengaluru: QR codes at traffic signals for cardiac emergencies likely to be expanded in city

Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Bengaluru Joint Traffic Commissioner of Police, Thursday met with the authorities of Manipal Hospitals to discuss the recent installation of heart-shaped traffic lights and QR codes posted nearby for the public to access ambulance service.

“There are plans to expand the initiative to more key traffic junctions. We began this initiative by installing heart-shaped traffic lights, audio messages, and QR codes at key junctions. However, currently, we have installed them at 20 traffic junctions in Bangalore,” said Gowda.

Bengaluru Joint Traffic Commissioner of Police Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda with Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of the Manipal hospital group and others (Express photo) Bengaluru Joint Traffic Commissioner of Police Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda with Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of the Manipal hospital group and others (Express photo)

Gowda held talks with Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of the hospital group, and reviewed the progress of the initiative that was rolled out in Bengaluru last week as part of the World Heart Day campaign.

Manipal Hospitals, in association with the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Bengaluru city traffic police installed heart-shaped traffic lights and QR codes at key junctions to help the public get first-aid and medical services to people with cardiac emergencies.

“People often forget the number of ambulance services during an emergency situation, which can cost lives. As a solution to this problem, the hospital launched the QR code initiative, where one of the codes will help people connect with an emergency ambulance number, and the other will educate them on CPR or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, which will help them save lives of infants, children, and adults during cardiac emergencies,” Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

Despite CPR being a life-saving technique, only 2 per cent of India’s population knows how to use it correctly, it said.

While thanking Bangalore City Traffic Police and BBMP for their support to make the QR code initiative a success, Ballal said, “The heart-shaped signal at the traffic junction is a call to everyone that every life counts and not to neglect their own hearts. There has been a steep rise in cases of heart ailments among all age groups due to poor lifestyles. So, it is important for everyone to know the basic first aid techniques, which can save lives during cardiac emergencies.”

The joint traffic police commissioner said that the QR codes, an innovative solution, will provide access to medical services during cardiac emergencies and create awareness about the correct techniques of CPR.

The initiative will help affected people receive timely medical support, resulting in lower mortality, the officer said.

The QR codes were initially installed at key traffic junctions, including Manipal Old Airport, Trinity Circle, Brigade Road, Anil Kimble LIC, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Indian Express, Mekhri Circle, Hebbal under the flyover, Kundangalli Sahakar Nagar, Sankey Road, Yeshwanthpur Main, Whitefield Bigbazar, Ofarm, Kundanhalli, Sarjapur, Sony World Koramangala, Jayanagar, Lalbagh West and Town Hall.