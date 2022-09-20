Enter QR code tickets, no need to carry tokens or smartcards for travel in Bengaluru’s Namma Metro from October

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to introduce from October first week QR code-based tickets allowing the passengers to buy them using the Namma Metro mobile application. Metro officials confirmed that after the launch of the system, passengers need not stand in queues to buy tokens or carry smartcards as they can scan the QR code on their phone at the stations to enter platforms.

However, even after the introduction of QR code-based tickets, physical tokens and smartcards will remain valid, they said.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said: “Passengers can buy tickets from the mobile app by selecting the origin and destination. Once they receive the QR code, they can place it before the QR-enabled automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at the station to gain access to the platform. It is being done to reduce the queues at the ticket counters and for a hassle-free experience. The tokens and smartcard system will also be operational along with the QR code tickets.”

However, several commuters pointed out that iOS users do not have access to the Namma Metro app. “The iOS users still do not have any official mobile application for the metro rail. The authorities should have considered all the aspects. How could we have the same hassle-free experience (as iOS users)?” said Kunal Krishna, a regular commuter of metro rail from Banashankari.

Parwez said that they are working on an application for iOS users and would launch it soon.