Qantas launches direct flight from Bengaluru to Sydney, first from south India to Australia

Australian airlines company Qantas on Wednesday launched their new airline route from Bengaluru to Sydney, establishing the first direct connection between Australia and south India by any airline.

QF67 will cut nearly three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and aims to significantly boost connectivity between India and New South Wales in time for the upcoming school holidays.

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Sydney four times per week — on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Since the announcement of the new service earlier this year, the route has seen strong demand with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights sold out in all cabins. This airline route is also set to benefit many working professionals from Australia who have major operations in Bengaluru. The new flights will offer corporate and leisure travellers a non-stop flight to the city, with connections to other destinations beyond Bengaluru.

It will also provide new tourism opportunities for Sydney and New South Wales with a direct gateway for India-based visitors.

To celebrate the route, Qantas has added India- inspired menu items to its inflight menu on the new Bengaluru services, such as lamb chettinad in business and paneer makhani, cumin seed pilaf, green peas and beans masala in economy.