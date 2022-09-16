scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Qantas launches direct flight from Bengaluru to Sydney, first from south India to Australia

QF67 will cut nearly three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and aims to significantly boost connectivity between India and New South Wales.

A Qantas A380 takes off from Sydney Airport over Botany Bay as a fisherman stands on breakwater in Sydney, Australia. (AP/PTI, file)

Australian airlines company Qantas on Wednesday launched their new airline route from Bengaluru to Sydney, establishing the first direct connection between Australia and south India by any airline.

QF67 will cut nearly three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and aims to significantly boost connectivity between India and New South Wales in time for the upcoming school holidays.

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Sydney four times per week — on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Since the announcement of the new service earlier this year, the route has seen strong demand with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights sold out in all cabins. This airline route is also set to benefit many working professionals from Australia who have major operations in Bengaluru. The new flights will offer corporate and leisure travellers a non-stop flight to the city, with connections to other destinations beyond Bengaluru.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...
immigration image

It will also provide new tourism opportunities for Sydney and New South Wales with a direct gateway for India-based visitors.

More from Bangalore

To celebrate the route, Qantas has added India- inspired menu items to its inflight menu on the new Bengaluru services, such as lamb chettinad in business and paneer makhani, cumin seed pilaf, green peas and beans masala in economy.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 02:39:49 pm
Next Story

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 31,999: Check out all Flipkart Big Billion Day offers

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement