Put an end to divisive politics in Karnataka, BJP leader Yediyurappa tells CM Bommai

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the BJP government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must create an environment for all communities to co-exist peacefully and must not allow the creation of divisions between Hindus and Muslims in the state.

“The chief minister has already said the government will not allow the disruption of law and order. I would like to advise him to put an end to all this (divisive politics) and focus on the job at hand. All communities should live in peace and dignity,” Yediyurappa said Monday.

The BJP leader added that Hindus and Muslims would like to coexist in peace but some miscreants were trying to create divisions. “The chief minister has already said that legal action will be taken against miscreants. Efforts must be made to prevent deterioration of law and order,” Yediyurappa said.

The former chief minister also said that the Opposition Congress must cooperate with the government to bring about development in the state. Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar must not create confusion over small issues, he said.

Bommai has been accused by the Opposition of doing nothing while right-wing groups sought to prevent Muslims from doing business at temples and ordered boycott of halal meat and other businesses linked to Muslims.