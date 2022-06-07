PUC-II history textbook row: Karnataka government backs out from Chakrathirtha- led committee proposals to revise chapter on religion

After the primary and secondary education department of Karnataka faced the ire of opposition parties for appointing Rohith Chakrathirtha as the head of textbook revision committee, it has now been decided to not go ahead with the committee proposals for revising a chapter on religion in the History textbook of Pre-University Course (PUC)-II.

Instead, the same content of the previous committee will be continued.

Education minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday told IE.com that several objections were raised to the PUC-II History textbook on a chapter called ‘Hosa Dharmagala Udaya’. “However, we will be retaining the same content as per the previous committee. There is no committee that will be setup to review the textbooks for PUC-II as of now,” he said.

The textbook revision committee led by Chakrathirtha was formed last year to make changes in certain portions in the Class 10 Kannada and Social Science textbooks. However, it sparked a row after the panel dropped lessons on Kuvempu, Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and the works of progressive writers like Sara Abubacker and P Lankesh, among others. But the government’s clarifications that lessons on freedom fighters and revolutionaries were not dropped did not help to settle the controversy. The crisis got deeper when critics pointed out factual errors in the lessons on Basavanna and Ambedkar in Class 9 textbooks. Around seven writers also withdrew their permission from including their work in the new textbook, as a mark of protest against the Chakrathirtha-led committee. They accused him of saffronising the textbook. Finally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, last week, dissolved the committee amidst severe backlash from opposition parties and student organisations and other social groups.