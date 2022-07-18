Following public demand, parks in Bengaluru to remain open for extra hours

Following public demand to keep parks in the city open for longer periods, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the timings of all parks in its limits by two and a half hours. The parks will now remain open to the public from 5 am to 8 pm every day, except between 10 am to 1.30 pm when maintenance work will be carried out.

Earlier, parks were accessible only from 5 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. This led to complaints from food delivery agents and working professionals that they do not get enough time to rest and demands that parks should remain open throughout the day.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “A new circular has been issued. Now the parks can be used from 5 am to 8 pm, except between 10 am and 1.30 pm when maintenance work will be carried out.”

Ramakanth K, a food delivery agent, said, “Since I am solely dependent on this profession I need to be out on the street throughout the day. So, in the afternoon if we want to rest, there used to be no place since parks would be closed. So most of us (delivery boys) sit under the shade of trees on the footpath. BTM and Jayanagar areas have too many restaurants, so the problem was big. I welcome the decision of the BBMP to extend the timings.”

Forest department officials at Madiwala lake, the custody of which was handed over to the forest department in May, is also thinking of opening the park to the public throughout the day. A senior official from the forest department said, “Since the area around the lake also houses a park, we are thinking of opening it to the public throughout the day. The only condition is that we charge Rs 10 after 10 am because we need to maintain the park as well. For the past two years, when the lake was with the BBMP, the entry to the premises used to be closed from 10 am to 4 pm. We received a lot of complaints from nearby residents. Not only working professionals, but even kids want to use the park during holidays.”