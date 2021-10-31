Public Affairs Index rankings: Karnataka drops to seventh place, MGNREGS best implemented central scheme

Karnataka dropped three places to be adjudged seventh in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2021 which analyses governance by looking into growth, equity and sustainability indicators. While the state was fourth last year, this year it is behind Kerala (1.618), Tamil Nadu (0.897), Telangana (0.891), Chhattisgarh (0.0872), Gujarat (0.782) and Punjab (0.643), with an index score of 0.121.

Meanwhile, in its analysis of various centrally sponsored schemes, Public Affairs Centre (PAC) — a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit think tank — found that Karnataka implemented the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the best manner among all the schemes in the state.

Karnataka was ranked fourth in MGNREGS implementation among states with an index score of 0.327. The top performer in this category was Kerala (0.649). Further, the BJP-led state was ranked seventh in the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS) and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SmSA) categories as well. While Karnataka scored 0.162 index score for MDMS (Goa topped at 1.444), it scored 0.222 for SmSA (topped by Chhattisgarh with 0.907).

However, PAC noted negative index scores for Karnataka, indicating a decline from last year, for implementing programmes under the National Health Mission (NHM) and the umbrella Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. Karnataka was tenth among states in the NHM category with a -0.046 index score, while it was ranked eleventh for ICDS implementation with an index score of -0.090; Kerala (1.499) and Odisha (1.285) topped these categories, respectively.

PAI 2021 also ranked states based on their performance during the Covid-19 pandemic. Samridhi Pandey, programme officer at PAC and a member of the research team, said other states outperformed Karnataka due to relative ranking. She added that Karnataka performed very well in health by being more focused on allocating resources for tackling the pandemic.

The report highlighted that four out of the top five positions in the Covid-19 response index were southern states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (top three) besides Karnataka (fifth). This index subsumed preparedness and containment. “Pandemic preparedness is a continuous process of planning, exercising, revising and translating into action national and sub-national pandemic preparedness and response plans whereas containment relies on strategies aimed at detecting cases early by adopting suitable testing strategies, isolation of cases, contacts and providing adequate treatment,” the researchers explained.

Meanwhile, PAC chairperson A Ravindra remarked that states responded in a substantive manner during the severest pandemic that the world has faced in the last century. “We ought to be legitimately proud as a society; we remain a work in progress. The true measure of progress of a society is not measured at its apex but at its base, which PAI 2021 demonstrates precisely,” he said.