scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

PSI scam: Karnataka HC quashes magistrate’s order allowing ED to quiz five accused

The high court quashed the order saying that the ED should have approached a special court dealing with money laundering cases as part of its probe into a PMLA case in connection with the recruitment scam.

The exam scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates, Veeresh K, who obtained 121 marks in the exam had only answered questions for 31.5 marks (out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section. (Representational image)

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the September 14 order of a magistrate’s court allowing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to obtain custody of five accused in the police sub-inspectors’ (PSI) recruitment scam as part of a probe into a money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the scam.

The high court has quashed the order granting permission to the ED to quiz D Harsha, an official who was working at the Karnataka police recruitment cell, and four others regarding the money involved in the recruitment scam, on the grounds that the ED should have approached a special court dealing with money laundering cases and not a magistrate’s court.

“In the light of the statutory framework of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) and the application filed under Section 50 of the Act, this Court is of the considered view that the application was not maintainable before the learned magistrate since the Court did not have the power to direct recording of statements for it to become a record under the PMLA. The order which was passed by the court which did not have a jurisdiction to even consider any application under PMLA is rendered unsustainable,” the high court ruled this week.

The ED has taken up a PMLA case on account of allegations of over Rs 300 crore being exchanged in the course of the PSI recruitment exam scam. In August this year, it sought permission from a magistrate’s court to record the written statements of the five people accused in the PSI recruitment exam scam. The agency approached the magistrate’s court since the court was handling one of the PSI exam cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Advocates for D Harsha, a first division assistant (FDA) at the police recruitment cell who was arrested for being a part of the recruitment exam scam and facilitating the bogus recruitment of policemen by receiving huge amounts of bribes, argued in the high court that the ED should have gone before a sessions court or the designated ED court to seek permissions.

“Merely because custody is ordered by the learned Magistrate, he cannot be clothed with the powers of a Court of Session, which alone has the power to consider any application of the kind that was made before the learned Magistrate,” the Karnataka High Court said. It has given the ED the “liberty to file an application of the kind that it has filed before the learned Magistrate, before the Special Court.”

Besides D Harsha, the central agency had sought permission to question Shanthakumar, a DySP; Jagruth S, an aspirant; Sharath Kumar R, a businessman; and Manjunath R, section superintendent (Chikkamagaluru).

Advertisement

The PSI recruitment exam held on October 3, 2021 was canceled after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police in April 2022 found large-scale malpractices in the examination for 545 posts that saw over 54,000 students writing the test.

More from Bangalore

As many as 102 people have been arrested so far in the scam in Karnataka including Amrit Paul, a senior police officer of ADGP rank who headed the police recruitment cell.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 12:37:47 pm
Next Story

Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, officials say

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement