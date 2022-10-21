PSI scam: Karnataka HC quashes magistrate’s order allowing ED to quiz five accused

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the September 14 order of a magistrate’s court allowing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to obtain custody of five accused in the police sub-inspectors’ (PSI) recruitment scam as part of a probe into a money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the scam.

The high court has quashed the order granting permission to the ED to quiz D Harsha, an official who was working at the Karnataka police recruitment cell, and four others regarding the money involved in the recruitment scam, on the grounds that the ED should have approached a special court dealing with money laundering cases and not a magistrate’s court.

“In the light of the statutory framework of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) and the application filed under Section 50 of the Act, this Court is of the considered view that the application was not maintainable before the learned magistrate since the Court did not have the power to direct recording of statements for it to become a record under the PMLA. The order which was passed by the court which did not have a jurisdiction to even consider any application under PMLA is rendered unsustainable,” the high court ruled this week.

The ED has taken up a PMLA case on account of allegations of over Rs 300 crore being exchanged in the course of the PSI recruitment exam scam. In August this year, it sought permission from a magistrate’s court to record the written statements of the five people accused in the PSI recruitment exam scam. The agency approached the magistrate’s court since the court was handling one of the PSI exam cases.

Advocates for D Harsha, a first division assistant (FDA) at the police recruitment cell who was arrested for being a part of the recruitment exam scam and facilitating the bogus recruitment of policemen by receiving huge amounts of bribes, argued in the high court that the ED should have gone before a sessions court or the designated ED court to seek permissions.

“Merely because custody is ordered by the learned Magistrate, he cannot be clothed with the powers of a Court of Session, which alone has the power to consider any application of the kind that was made before the learned Magistrate,” the Karnataka High Court said. It has given the ED the “liberty to file an application of the kind that it has filed before the learned Magistrate, before the Special Court.”

Besides D Harsha, the central agency had sought permission to question Shanthakumar, a DySP; Jagruth S, an aspirant; Sharath Kumar R, a businessman; and Manjunath R, section superintendent (Chikkamagaluru).

The PSI recruitment exam held on October 3, 2021 was canceled after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police in April 2022 found large-scale malpractices in the examination for 545 posts that saw over 54,000 students writing the test.

As many as 102 people have been arrested so far in the scam in Karnataka including Amrit Paul, a senior police officer of ADGP rank who headed the police recruitment cell.