PSI scam: ED raids senior cop’s residence in Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday said it has carried out a search operation at the residence of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul in Bengaluru and various other government officials and private persons in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

In the statement ED said, “The Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell had conducted an examination for filling up 545 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in Karnataka Police Department in the year 2021. After the results were out, there were allegations of cheating, corrupt practices in the said examination, due to which the Government of Karnataka ordered for investigation in the matter. Based on the same, various FIRs were registered against candidates, middlemen and police officials involved in the irregularities observed in the PSI Recruitment Examination, 2021 in Bangalore and Kalaburagi which were later on transferred to CID for investigation. CID, Bengaluru has conducted searches at various premises and has arrested Amrit Paul, IPS and around 100 other persons in this case.”

“During the CID investigation, it was observed that there was tampering of the OMR sheets in the strongroom of the Recruitment Cell at the CID headquarters at Carlton House in Bengaluru. Police Officers, in-charge of the strongroom of recruitment cell, switched off the CCTV camera at the strongroom, two armed head constables entered the strongroom and tampered with the OMR sheets. Further, police officials collected money from candidates for facilitating their selection using illegal means,” the ED said.

Based on the FIRs, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report dated 4 august this year for the alleged offence of money laundering.

“During the search operation, various incriminating documents and electronic gadgets were recovered and seized by this office,” the agency said.