PSI scam affects moral fibre of society: court

Rejecting pleas of two middlemen who took money to ensure selection of candidates and three candidates who used unethical means to clear the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam, a sessions court on Friday said that the scam is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fibre of society.

”It is a case of a recruitment scam by manipulating the OMR sheets to deprive deserving candidates who have honestly worked hard for the examination for selection. Therefore, it is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fiber of the society,” a sessions court in Bengaluru has ruled.

The sessions court has cited a 2017 judgment by the Supreme Court in the State of Bihar vs Amith Kumar alias Bacha Rai case to turn down the bail pleas.