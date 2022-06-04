scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
PSI scam affects moral fibre of society: court

The sessions court has cited a 2017 judgment by the Supreme Court in the State of Bihar vs Amith Kumar alias Bacha Rai case to turn down the bail pleas.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 4, 2022 5:52:18 am
"It is a case of a recruitment scam by manipulating the OMR sheets to deprive deserving candidates who have honestly worked hard for the examination for selection. Therefore, it is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fiber of the society,'' a sessions court in Bengaluru has ruled.

Rejecting pleas of two middlemen who took money to ensure selection of candidates and three candidates who used unethical means to clear the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam, a sessions court on Friday said that the scam is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fibre of society.

”It is a case of a recruitment scam by manipulating the OMR sheets to deprive deserving candidates who have honestly worked hard for the examination for selection. Therefore, it is a  socio-economic offence which affects the moral fiber of the society,” a sessions court in Bengaluru has ruled.

The sessions court has cited a 2017 judgment by the Supreme Court in the State of Bihar vs Amith Kumar alias Bacha Rai case to turn down the bail pleas.

