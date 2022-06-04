PSI scam affects moral fibre of society: court

June 4, 2022 5:52:18 am
Rejecting pleas of two middlemen who took money to ensure selection of candidates and three candidates who used unethical means to clear the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam, a sessions court on Friday said that the scam is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fibre of society.
”It is a case of a recruitment scam by manipulating the OMR sheets to deprive deserving candidates who have honestly worked hard for the examination for selection. Therefore, it is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fiber of the society,” a sessions court in Bengaluru has ruled.
The sessions court has cited a 2017 judgment by the Supreme Court in the State of Bihar vs Amith Kumar alias Bacha Rai case to turn down the bail pleas.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-