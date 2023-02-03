scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka HC issues notice to government on Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s plea

Congress leader Priyank Kharge sought a court-monitored probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

karnataka high court, metroThe CID has registered as many as 20 FIRs in the exam scam and the top 10 rank winners have all been arrested. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka HC issues notice to government on Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s plea
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state government in connection with a public interest plea filed by Congress leader Priyank Kharge seeking a court-monitored probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam that rocked the state in 2022. Kharge has also asked the high court to seek a status report on the probe.

In his plea, Kharge has said that the roles of top officials in the government, including cabinet ministers, had not been investigated by the state Criminal Investigation Department during its probe into the PSI recruitment scam. The plea states that several candidates accused in the scam were linked to a cabinet minister.

Kharge has sought a fair, independent, and transparent probe under the supervision of the high court. Apart from the state government, the high court has also issued notices to the CID on the basis of the plea by the Congress leader.

Over 100 persons have been arrested till now in the PSI exam scam, including over 50 candidates who used various illegal means to emerge as toppers in the exam. Some candidates used Bluetooth devices in the exam hall, some were assisted by the police recruitment cell and others were helped by staff at the exam centres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

The CID has registered as many as 20 FIRs in the exam scam and the top 10 rank winners have all been arrested.

An IPS officer of the rank of additional director general of police, Amrit Paul, who headed the police recruitment cell when the scam occurred was arrested by the CID on July 4. The CID has invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against the official but is yet to obtain a sanction from the central government for the prosecution of the IPS officer for corruption.

The scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates at Kalaburagi who obtained 121 marks in the exam had only answered questions for 31.5 marks out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

As many as 54,287 candidates took the PSI exam in October 2021. The police recruitment cell declared the selection of 545 candidates in January 2022. The Karnataka government annulled the results of the PSI recruitment exam in April 2022 after the CID reported large-scale rigging following preliminary investigations and registered a case.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:43 IST
Next Story

Market turmoil due to fall in Adani group shares ‘storm in tea cup’ from macro eco view point: Finance Secretary

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close