PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka HC issues notice to government on Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s plea

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state government in connection with a public interest plea filed by Congress leader Priyank Kharge seeking a court-monitored probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam that rocked the state in 2022. Kharge has also asked the high court to seek a status report on the probe.

In his plea, Kharge has said that the roles of top officials in the government, including cabinet ministers, had not been investigated by the state Criminal Investigation Department during its probe into the PSI recruitment scam. The plea states that several candidates accused in the scam were linked to a cabinet minister.

Kharge has sought a fair, independent, and transparent probe under the supervision of the high court. Apart from the state government, the high court has also issued notices to the CID on the basis of the plea by the Congress leader.

Over 100 persons have been arrested till now in the PSI exam scam, including over 50 candidates who used various illegal means to emerge as toppers in the exam. Some candidates used Bluetooth devices in the exam hall, some were assisted by the police recruitment cell and others were helped by staff at the exam centres.

The CID has registered as many as 20 FIRs in the exam scam and the top 10 rank winners have all been arrested.

An IPS officer of the rank of additional director general of police, Amrit Paul, who headed the police recruitment cell when the scam occurred was arrested by the CID on July 4. The CID has invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against the official but is yet to obtain a sanction from the central government for the prosecution of the IPS officer for corruption.

The scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates at Kalaburagi who obtained 121 marks in the exam had only answered questions for 31.5 marks out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section.

As many as 54,287 candidates took the PSI exam in October 2021. The police recruitment cell declared the selection of 545 candidates in January 2022. The Karnataka government annulled the results of the PSI recruitment exam in April 2022 after the CID reported large-scale rigging following preliminary investigations and registered a case.