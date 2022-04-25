PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka CID summons Cong MLA Priyank Kharge

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before it with evidence, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.

However, the state unit of the Congress has directed Kharge against appearing for the examination.

On Saturday, Kharge released an audio clip in which two persons were reportedly discussing getting a PSI job by paying money. A day after the incident, Kharge received a notice from the CID to appear before the investigating team and share the details he had.

“…I appeal to the MLA to display his responsibility and assist the CID, which is probing the case in the right direction, by sharing evidence with them,” Jnanendra said.

However, Kharge in a tweet said: “It is hilarious that CID has asked me to furnish “information” on the #PSI545scam. Shows the Department’s incompetence in comprehending the evidence available in public domain. These intimidating tactics won’t work. Govt needs to answer 57000 youths who have taken the PSI exam.”

He alleged that the CID had served him a notice to divert attention as the investigation was heading nowhere.

On Monday, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar slammed the government, saying it should focus on nabbing the culprits rather than trying to shoot the messenger. “Kharge is a party spokesman and he shared information with the media. We do have a party wing that looks into the irregularities of the government. Instead of nabbing the culprits, the government has resorted to attacking the messenger. The party has directed Kharge not to respond to the notice and not appear before the investigating team,” he said.

The examination for 545 PSI posts was held in October last year and 54,041 students had appeared for it. However, a few aspirants had alleged that there was a fraud in the examination and the CID probe, too, revealed it. As many as 11 persons, including BJP leader Divya Hagargi’s husband Rajesh Hagargi, have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Asst prof exam paper leaked, complaint filed

Bengaluru: After the PSI recruitment scam, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has filed a complaint, stating that the examination to hire assistant professors, which was held on March 14, was compromised.

A complaint has been filed by KEA executive director S Ramya, who alleged that geography question paper was leaked hours before the examination started. The police have detained one Sowmya R (32) of Mysuru.

It was revealed that Sowmya had received 18 questions in the form of images on her WhatsApp and those had been asked in the paper also. The investigating officials are now probing if those were shared with others.

The issue came to light when the KEA received an anonymous letter signed by aggrieved candidates stating that the questions had reached several students at 8.30 am of the exam day.

The examination was held to fill up 1,200 posts and the aspirants were demanding to probe the entire examination.