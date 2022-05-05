PSI recruitment scam: Bommai defends Minister, says impartial probe on

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that an impartial probe is on in connection with the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice.

He hit out at Congress leaders for making “baseless” allegations against his cabinet colleague and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan in connection with the scam and accused the opposition party of involving in “hit and run” without any evidence.

“Whatever complaints have come from whomever, they will be considered, if any documents are given they will be examined and inquiry will be done. If there is any truth, whoever needs to be booked in the case will be booked,” Bommai said in response to a question regarding the PSI scam.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the government is very clear with an open mind for an impartial probe, and investigations is on at a large scale.

The scam is about large-scale rigging or malpractices in the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State.

Recently, the State government decided to annul the examination that was held for recruitment and decided to hold a re-exam.

Stating that not only Divya Hagargi, who is said to be the main suspect, there are several others involved in this case, the Chief Minister said they are all being booked.

Questioning whether there were any arrests in the past in connection with any exam malpractices, he said, over 25 people have been arrested so far in the PSI scam case and as the probe continues, it may increase.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police, which is probing into the case, had recently arrested Divya Hagaragi, who was said to be associated with the BJP, in Pune along with her associates and had brought her to Kalaburagi.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for making “baseless allegations” against Minister C N Ashwath Narayan in connection with the scam, Bommai said the opposition party has to be responsible and should make any allegations with evidence.

“Congress is trying to hit and run, but they will not be successful. During their tenure there were several cases of question paper leak and exam malpractices in various exams including PSI, PUC (class 12), but they never took any action. When we are taking action and after the arrest of some of their party members they are worried about true colours coming out in the open,” he added.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of supporting the “40 per cent commission government” in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had demanded a judicial inquiry, headed by a sitting High Court judge, into the PSI scam.

He also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for his failures and sacking of Ashwath Narayan in connection with the alleged scam.

Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders have claimed Narayan was linked to tainted candidates in the PSI recruitment scam.