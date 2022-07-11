PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka BJP leader took Rs 25 lakh from each aspirant to rig answer sheets, says CID

The probe into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam has revealed that BJP leader and school owner Divya Hagaragi took Rs 25 lakh from each candidate to rig the OMR sheet but paid Rs 4,000 to the staff who did it, investigators said.

The 1,900-page chargesheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has mentioned that the question paper was leaked by the school staff and the headmaster and they ticked the answer sheets on behalf of the students after the examination. The examination for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on 3 October, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. Notably, additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul (presently suspended) has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Last Tuesday, the CID filed a chargesheet in the matter before the Kalaburagi magistrate’s court. In the chargesheet, the CID alleged that Hagaragi accepted Manjunath Melkundu’s offer to rig the examination. Melkundu, an assistant engineer in the irrigation department, approached Hagaragi after her institute, Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, was selected as a centre for the PSI recruitment examination. Divya later held talks with Kashinath, the school headmaster, who has been named as the 26th accused in the chargesheet.

The trio – Hagaragi, Melkundu and Kashinath – decided to use the teachers of the school to rig the papers. Hagaragi reportedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from each aspirant but Manjunath after a bargain agreed to accept Rs 25 lakh from each candidate. School teachers Savithri Kaba, Suma, Siddamma Biradara, Archana Honageri and Sunananda were paid Rs 4,000 each for their role in the scam. A police officer said that the teachers were not aware of the magnitude of the money involved and took Rs 4,000 happily.

The CID chargesheet also said Hagaragi hosted a lunch party for the staff who were deployed on examination duty.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah Monday alleged that about 300 aspirants paid money through agents to get selected as PSI. He said, “BJP leaders Ashwath Narayan, R Ashok, Basavaraj Bommai and Yedyiurappa’s son (Vijayendra) have spoiled the future of youth.”

Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy Sunday alleged that a former chief minister’s son was involved in the scam. Reacting to the allegation, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said Kumaraswamy should reveal the name. “He is also the son of a former chief minister, Siddaramaiah’s son also. Let him tell you the name. This is a big scam and Paul (ADGP Amrit Paul) is not the only one behind it but there are big people. The seats were sold for Rs 70-80 lakh. It is a big scam and a lot of people are trying to close this case. Only because of a judge the case is alive. The judge and investigating officials must not be transferred,” he said.