Provide ‘precautionary’ shots for those in trade and services: FKCCI

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the ‘precautionary’ shots to those engaged in the trade and industry sector, irrespective of the age limit.

In his address to the nation on Saturday night, the Prime Minister did not use the expression “booster”; he said three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 with associated comorbidities — would get a “precautionary dose” of the vaccine. The prioritization and sequencing of the second dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of the second dose.



“The employers and workers in Industry, Trade and Services are all exposed to public places and interacting with different people on a daily basis and therefore should get the benefit of the booster dose, so as to prevent the possible spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus,” said Dr. IS Prasad, President, FKCCI.

The trade and commerce body said that a public place has the potential of becoming a super spreader and hence it is imperative for the workers to get booster shots.

“The Center should consider representatives of Industry, Trade & Services equal to healthcare workers, as they help prevent an economic pandemic through their contribution to the country’s economy and a booster dose can let their businesses continue unhindered, thus preventing another devastating third wave from Omicron, especially when the economy is poised for a rebound,” Prasad added.