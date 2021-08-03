Provide Covid-19 vaccination data of school staff by Aug 12: Karnataka HC

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition that sought direction to supply cooked midday meals to students.

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to submit data on the Covid-19 vaccination coverage of both teaching and non-teaching of staff working in government and aided schools by August 12.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice P Krishna Bhat observed that getting all stakeholders involved in daily operations of schools vaccinated would boost the confidence level of parents and the staff when authorities decide to reopen the institutions.

Meanwhile, the Bench also orally said it would be unpopular to decide to reopen schools at a time when daily Covid-19 cases were rising again and experts anticipating the third wave.

However, the high court stated the decision to reopen should be left to the government taking into account the advice provided by experts. At the same time, it added that recommendations given by experts a week ago might not be applicable to the present scenario considering the fluid nature of the pandemic.

The absence of a Council of Ministers and a Minister for Education was also pointed out by the Bench as the new Chief Minister had assumed office only a few days ago.