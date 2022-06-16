Protests over ED probe of Rahul Gandhi will lead to downfall of Congress: Karnataka CM Bommai

Protesting over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be disastrous for the Congress, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday while the police halted a protest march in Bengaluru and detained Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and others.

Bommai’s remarks came in the backdrop of the ‘Raj Bhavan chalo’ protest by the Karnataka unit of the Congress to protest the ED investigation of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“The Congress party is staging protests over a case that concerns illegality and violations of the law. This will be the downfall of the Congress. If they continue in this manner then people will have to conduct protests at the homes of their leaders,” Bommai said.

Earlier, ahead of the protest march, D K Shivakumar accused the BJP government at the Centre of misusing authority.

“The central government and the BJP are misusing their authority in the country. Our priority is the politics of the nation, the constitution and the law which is being shredded in an effort to gag the entire Congress party. A large conspiracy is underway,” Shivakumar said.

Traffic jams are expected in the Bengaluru Central business district due to the protests, the police said on Thursday morning. Queens Road, Cunningham Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Veedhi and Raj Bhavan Road are likely to experience traffic issues, the police said and advised commuters to take alternative routes on Thursday afternoon.