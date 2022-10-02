Protesting snub to Kumarswamy, JD(S) workers throw eggs at BJP MLC’s car

Fourteen Janata Dal (S) workers have been booked for allegedly hurling stones and eggs at Karnataka BJP MLC and former minister C P Yogeshwar’s car at Channapatna in Ramanagara district on Saturday.

Police on Sunday registered a first information report under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

When Yogeshwar arrived in Channapatna to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for a development project, JD(S) workers protested asking why the local MLA, former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, was not invited to the event.

As some BJP workers tried to intervene, JD(S) workers allegedly hurled eggs and stones at Yogeshwar’s car.

Yogeshwar became an MLC after losing the 2018 Assembly election to Kumaraswamy.

For his part, Kumaraswamy asked why he was not invited, though the organisers had printed his name in the official invitation without his consent. “It is a violation of government protocol and guidelines. I know it is done at the behest of district in-charge minister C N Ashwathnarayan. I will take up this issue with the speaker during the next session,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the incident. “Throwing stones and eggs at Yogeshwara was not right. Whatever the matter is, it should be settled legally, and no one should take law into their own hands,” he tweeted.