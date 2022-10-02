scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Protesting snub to Kumarswamy, JD(S) workers throw eggs at BJP MLC’s car

Even as CM Basavaraj Bommai condemns the attack on C P Yogeshwar, Kumaraswamy targets minister C N Ashwathnarayan.

As some BJP workers tried to intervene, JD(S) workers allegedly hurled eggs and stones at Yogeshwar's car. (@Mahesh_Chitnis/Twitter screen grab)

Fourteen Janata Dal (S) workers have been booked for allegedly hurling stones and eggs at Karnataka BJP MLC and former minister C P Yogeshwar’s car at Channapatna in Ramanagara district on Saturday.

Police on Sunday registered a first information report under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

When Yogeshwar arrived in Channapatna to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for a development project, JD(S) workers protested asking why the local MLA, former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, was not invited to the event.

As some BJP workers tried to intervene, JD(S) workers allegedly hurled eggs and stones at Yogeshwar’s car.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...Premium
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...

Yogeshwar became an MLC after losing the 2018 Assembly election to Kumaraswamy.

For his part, Kumaraswamy asked why he was not invited, though the organisers had printed his name in the official invitation without his consent. “It is a violation of government protocol and guidelines. I know it is done at the behest of district in-charge minister C N Ashwathnarayan. I will take up this issue with the speaker during the next session,” he said.

More from Bangalore

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the incident. “Throwing stones and eggs at Yogeshwara was not right. Whatever the matter is, it should be settled legally, and no one should take law into their own hands,” he tweeted.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 09:43:33 pm
Next Story

Bihar agriculture minister, who took digs at Nitish, steps down

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement