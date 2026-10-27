Campaigners plan citywide mass movement against Bengaluru’s protest curbs

An umbrella body of trade unions, Dalit groups, women’s groups and other civic collectives, and prominent citizens has announced that it will launch a “city-wide mass disobedience movement” on November 28 if Bengaluru’s protest restrictions are not lifted. Freedom Park is currently the only permitted protest site in the city.

The announcement by the Campaign for the Right to Protest came after around 100 members of the body discussed the protest restrictions in Bengaluru on Monday.

Addressing the round-table meeting, historian Ramachandra Guha accused Karnataka’s Congress government of “hypocrisy”. “In any city of a democratic country, protests take place at a place visible to the general public. Bangalore too must demand that the places we could protest in before the pandemic: Maurya Circle, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, or in front of offices of the authorities we want to address,” the Bengaluru-based writer said.