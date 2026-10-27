Campaigners plan citywide mass movement against Bengaluru’s protest curbs

An umbrella body of trade unions, Dalit groups, women’s groups and other civic collectives, and prominent citizens has announced that it will launch a “city-wide mass disobedience movement” on November 28 if Bengaluru’s protest restrictions are not lifted. Freedom Park is currently the only permitted protest site in the city.
The announcement by the Campaign for the Right to Protest came after around 100 members of the body discussed the protest restrictions in Bengaluru on Monday.
Addressing the round-table meeting, historian Ramachandra Guha accused Karnataka’s Congress government of “hypocrisy”. “In any city of a democratic country, protests take place at a place visible to the general public. Bangalore too must demand that the places we could protest in before the pandemic: Maurya Circle, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, or in front of offices of the authorities we want to address,” the Bengaluru-based writer said.
Maitreyi Krishnan, president of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice, made a presentation arguing against the constitutional validity of the order restricting the city’s protests to Freedom Park.
“The government not only has the power but also a constitutional obligation to withdraw this order, which is in violation of the Constitution,” she said in a statement.
K V Bhat, convenor of the Joint Federation of Trade Unions, pointed out that FIRs were filed over May Day rallies in Bengaluru despite such rallies being a global phenomenon. He added that obtaining permission for such events was nearly impossible.
The campaigners’ body passed a series of resolutions, calling for the government to end its “hypocrisy” and quash all FIRs registered against people who protested outside Freedom Park.
The plan to hold a citywide protest if the government did not lift the restrictions by November 26, Constitution Day, was also part of the resolutions.
Separately, the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice requested the police to withdraw notices they issued to organisations that held a flag march from Town Hall to Freedom Park earlier this month.
“It is necessary that you comply with the…..Karnataka High Court in its judgment dated 01.08.2022 in W.P. No. 5781/2021 and permit rallies and demonstrations outside of Freedom Park. Further, it is requested that you acknowledge that merely holding placards or posters is not a protest but a legitimate freedom of expression,” the association said in a statement.