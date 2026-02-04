All-night protest in Karnataka Assembly as BJP seeks resignation of Excise Minister Thimmapur

The Congress government in Karnataka Tuesday tabled a resolution in the legislature for the reinstatement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and repeal of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act introduced by the Centre.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tabled the resolution amid protests by the Opposition BJP over the resignation of Excise Minister R B Thimmapur, who has denied allegations of corruption in the excise department.

The BJP tried to disrupt the discussion on the resolution and called for Thimmapur’s resignation. The Opposition accused the excise minister of involvement in a large-scale excise scam following the arrests of three excise department officials who allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh a few weeks ago. It held an all-night protest in the legislature.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged a massive Rs 2,500-crore bribery scam in the excise department, claiming that money was being diverted to fund elections through Thimmapur. The excise minister claimed there is no evidence linking him to the bribery charges against individual officials in his department.

The Opposition claimed bribes were collected through the auctioning of liquor licences, with fixed rates for different categories. According to R Ashoka, Rs 1.25 crore was charged for each CL-7 licence, amounting to Rs 1,225 crore; Rs 1.5 crore for each CL-2 licence, totalling Rs 925 crore; and Rs 92 crore for each CL-9 licence, while mini-brewery licences cost Rs 2.5 crore in bribes.

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police arrested Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik, Superintendent of Excise K M Thammanna and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani last month after they allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80 lakh for a bar (CL-7) and microbrewery licence and accepted Rs 25 lakh.

The BJP claimed the existence of an audio clip that reveals that the collected bribes were sent to the minister or his son.

‘MGNREGA was a lifeline in rural areas’

According to the statement in the resolution tabled by the Congress government, MGNREGA, introduced by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, was a lifeline for people on low incomes in rural areas. It said the Karnataka legislature taken serious note of the move to repeal it.

“This action has been taken unilaterally by the central government which will affect the rights of people,” the resolution stated. It says that the replacement of the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act affects the right to life and livelihood enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“VB-G RAM G Act should be completely repealed. The MGNREGA scheme should be reintroduced. People’s right to employment should be restored, the power of panchayats should be re-established. Our demand is that a minimum wage of Rs 400 should be paid across the country,” Siddaramaiah said while tabling the resolution amid BJP protests.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s name should not be removed, and he should not be insulted again. This resolution will be sent to the Central Government and the President,” Siddaramaiah said.

“There was no discussion with the states before implementing the Act. There should have been a discussion before introducing the 60:40 grant ratio,” he added.

“There is no word of contractors in the MGNREGA. Now all contractors can enter. People have to go only for big projects like the construction of bridges, highways, etc. The powers given to the panchayats to decide on village works have been taken away,” Siddaramaiah said.

He claimed that the repeal of the MGNREGA will lead to a rise in the unemployment rate, a decline in women’s employment participation, and hardship for workers without minimum-wage protection. “Increased pressure will be created on Dalit and Adivasi families. This is a fatal law for rural development and rural life,” Siddaramaiah said.

“There was a guarantee of 100 days of employment every year. According to Section 5(1), work will be provided only if the Central government issues a notification and makes a budget. This has taken away the jobs of the labourers in rural areas. It has been said that 125 days will be provided. The ratio of grants has been made 60:40,” he added.