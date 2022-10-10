scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Protest at Bangalore University after BMTC bus runs over student

The student, Shilpashree of the mathematics department, is undergoing treatment and the bus driver has been booked.

The protesters blocked the entry and exit gates of the campus. (Express Photo)

Protests broke out on Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus after a state-run bus ran over and seriously injured a student who tried to board it around 10 am on Monday.

Shilpashree, a student of the mathematics department, is admitted to a private hospital, according to protesters, who gathered in the hundred to demand a ban on public vehicles on the campus. They blocked the entry and exit gates of the campus.

The driver of the bus of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was booked at the Jnana Bharati police station on charges of negligence.

Lokesh Ram, a student, said it was not the first accident on the campus. “In the past two months, there have been several accidents involving private and public vehicles. We are on an indefinite strike until the university decides to ban all vehicles except those of students and teaching and non-teaching staff of the university from entering the campus,” he said. “The demand to ban vehicles has been there for the past 10 years. We want traffic police to issue alternative routes away from the campus.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
More from Bangalore

Transport authorities, university officials and police officers are taking stock of the situation on the campus.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 06:58:37 pm
Next Story

Deepika Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation expands rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu, actor says ‘One more important step’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement