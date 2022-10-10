Protest at Bangalore University after BMTC bus runs over student

Protests broke out on Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus after a state-run bus ran over and seriously injured a student who tried to board it around 10 am on Monday.

Shilpashree, a student of the mathematics department, is admitted to a private hospital, according to protesters, who gathered in the hundred to demand a ban on public vehicles on the campus. They blocked the entry and exit gates of the campus.

The driver of the bus of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was booked at the Jnana Bharati police station on charges of negligence.

Lokesh Ram, a student, said it was not the first accident on the campus. “In the past two months, there have been several accidents involving private and public vehicles. We are on an indefinite strike until the university decides to ban all vehicles except those of students and teaching and non-teaching staff of the university from entering the campus,” he said. “The demand to ban vehicles has been there for the past 10 years. We want traffic police to issue alternative routes away from the campus.”

Transport authorities, university officials and police officers are taking stock of the situation on the campus.