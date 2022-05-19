Protect ‘Brand Bengaluru’, rain havoc may drive investors away: Former Union minister S M Krishna to CM Bommai

With the recent rainfall in Bengaluru city creating havoc in many areas, former Union minister S M Krishna has expressed his concerns that the IT city’s tag ‘Brand Bengaluru’ may get dented and drive investors away.

In a letter sent to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, Krishna urged him to take decisive steps to protect the image of the city. “Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The recent rain related havoc has…posed a threat to ‘Brand Bengaluru’ image which might also send a wrong message to the potential investors across the world,” he said in the letter.

Krishna was the chief minister of Karnataka from 1999-2004 and is credited for Bengaluru’s IT and BT sector boom.

In his letter, Krishna urged Bommai to reconstitute the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF) – it was formed during Krishna’s term and was headed by Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani – comprising experts from various sectors to prepare a blueprint for the city’s development.

“A committee of expert officials (should be formed) to reform the existing stormwater drains and provide infrastructure in localities that have been brought under the city’s municipal limits. We can also create more opportunities for industries to be set up in tier-2 cities such as Mysuru, Davanagere, Hubbalii so that the burden on Bengaluru can be reduced,” he said.

He also said that Mysuru can be an alternative to Bengaluru as the highway between the cities is getting upgraded to a 10-lane one.

Bommai, who inspected flooded areas in the city, said he would take Krishna’s suggestions positively. “During his term, a lot of good work happened but Bengaluru is not the same as it was as the population has increased, many nearby towns and villages were subsumed, which has added to problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, T V Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, on Thursday tweeted, “@narendramodi Sir pl see photo, sewage system being broken for letting in rain water!This,our beautiful Bengaluru,run by corrupt BBMP.pl hel @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @blsanthosh @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai Need Reforms.”