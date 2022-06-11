Prophet remarks row: Karnataka CM Bommai asks police to talk to leaders to ensure peace

As violent protests raged in parts of the country against two former BJP spokespersons’ derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that police had been asked to interact with community leaders to maintain peace and harmony.

“A high-level meeting has been held with the police top brass to take precautionary measures against the backdrop of violent incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during protests against the alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad,” Bommai said in Hubballi.

“The situation is peaceful in the state now. The police have been instructed to deploy forces in sensitive areas. The deployment of reserve police contingents is underway,” he said, adding that he had spoken to the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner and the Dharwad superintendent of police and that inspectors of all the police stations had been instructed to talk to local community leaders to ensure peace.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In Bengaluru, police commissioner Pratap Reddy met several Muslim leaders. After the meeting, Moulana Maqsood Imran said, “We have informed the commissioner that we are hurt by the statements made by Nupur Sharma. We are going to mark our protests but not going to take to the street or hold rallies. Whichever the religion, sentiments must not be hurt.”

Bommai’s statements came after the state witnessed several protests on Friday. In Belagavi, police removed an effigy of Nupur Sharma, one of the now-expelled BJP spokespersons, that was found on Fort Road. They are finding out who had erected the effigy.