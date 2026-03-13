Son booked for assaulting 75-year-old mother during property dispute in Bengaluru

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The Bengaluru police registered an FIR against a man on Thursday for allegedly assaulting his elderly mother with a walking stick during a dispute over family property.
The complainant, Ramesh, 53, a resident of Jayanagar 9th Block, alleged that his elder brother, Prakash, hit their mother, Lakshmidevi, at the family’s house in Jayanagar.
Lakshmidevi had another son, Suresh, who died due to illness about one and a half years ago. Their father passed away nearly 18 years ago.
The police said the family owns several undivided properties, including a three-storey house in Jayanagar 9th Block where they live, a mechanical factory in Bilekalli, and about seven acres of land in Shira in Tumakuru district. A civil dispute over the division of the properties has been pending before the City Civil Court since 2016.
According to the complaint, an argument broke out when Prakash began repair work on the ground floor of the Bengaluru house. Lakshmidevi questioned him about carrying out the work when the property dispute was still pending before the court. During the altercation, Prakash allegedly struck his mother on the head and hands with a walking stick, causing bleeding injuries, and also threatened her.
Ramesh informed the police and took his injured mother to Jayanagar General Hospital for treatment. As she was not in a condition to give a statement at the time, the complaint was filed by Ramesh.
The police have registered a case against Prakash under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt using an object), and 351(2) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
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