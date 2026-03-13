Son booked for assaulting 75-year-old mother during property dispute in Bengaluru

The police said the family owns several undivided properties, including a three-storey house in Jayanagar 9th Block where they live, a mechanical factory in Bilekalli, and about seven acres of land in Shira in Tumakuru district. (Source: File/ Representatioanl)

The Bengaluru police registered an FIR against a man on Thursday for allegedly assaulting his elderly mother with a walking stick during a dispute over family property.

The complainant, Ramesh, 53, a resident of Jayanagar 9th Block, alleged that his elder brother, Prakash, hit their mother, Lakshmidevi, at the family’s house in Jayanagar.

Lakshmidevi had another son, Suresh, who died due to illness about one and a half years ago. Their father passed away nearly 18 years ago.

The police said the family owns several undivided properties, including a three-storey house in Jayanagar 9th Block where they live, a mechanical factory in Bilekalli, and about seven acres of land in Shira in Tumakuru district. A civil dispute over the division of the properties has been pending before the City Civil Court since 2016.