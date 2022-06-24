Group of prominent citizens writes to Karnataka CM Bommai against ‘alienating communities’

A group of concerned citizens in Karnataka, including former IAS, IPS officers, artists, writers, and intellectuals, have written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to prevent the targeting of minorities and Dalits under the BJP regime in order to preserve the state as a “garden of peace for diverse communities” as noted by state poet Kuvempu.

“We believe the restoration of communal harmony is an important and urgent task and trust that the government you head will not wish to go down in history as the one that precipitated a steep downturn in the reputation and fortunes of our state through inaction,” the group of 75 citizens, including former IAS officers T R Raghunandan, P R Dasgupta and N T Abroo, former IPS officers Ajay Kumar Singh and F T R Colaco, have stated.

The letter comes in the wake of rising instances of right-wing groups fanning communal polarisation through provocations on issues like Muslim girls wearing the hijab to college, Muslim vendors at temple festivals, claims on religious structures and attacks on places of worship on grounds of alleged illegal conversions.

“It is even more alarming and distressing that some people in responsible positions, including several who hold office having taken an oath to uphold and abide by the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India, now openly violate that solemn pledge and demonize members of certain minorities,” says the letter to Bommai.

“They also appear to validate, support, and even promote intimidation, vigilantism, violence, forcible takeover of property, as well as social and economic boycotts, all aimed at rendering them second-class citizens who can no longer expect to enjoy their Constitutional rights,” states the letter dated June 24.

“The current spate of divisive actions aimed at alienating particular communities and denying them their fundamental rights will not only hamper development but also hurt our state’s reputation, hinder progress and innovation, erode the confidence of entrepreneurs and investors, heighten insecurity, suspicion, fear, and resentment among citizens, and cause harm to all sections of society, while also threatening the integrity of our nation,” it said.

“It is not possible to ‘Make in India’ in a climate where people are ‘Scared in India’ and even ‘Scarred in India’,” says the letter.

The group of concerned citizens has asked Bommai to ensure that the state upholds the law, takes prompt and strong action against hate speech and urges the media to refrain from “stoking the fires of division”.

“Our history of striving for a harmonious society is exemplified by the efforts of 12th Century poet-philosopher Basaveshwara towards social and religious reform, as well as the syncretic traditions across the state that bear testimony to the peaceful co-existence here of communities, including Hindus and Muslims, over centuries,” the letter has stated.

“It is not for nothing that our Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu’s Naada Geethe (state anthem) described this land as “sarva janangada shantiya thota” – a garden of peace for diverse communities – nearly a century ago. It is this open-minded, cosmopolitan culture of Karnataka that has made it a magnet for creative and innovative minds from across the country in more recent times,” says the letter.