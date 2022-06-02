Prohibitory orders in Karnataka town as Hindutva outfits announce pooja at mosque

High alert has been issued in Karnataka’s Mandya district after members of Hindutva organisations said they would perform pooja inside the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, which they claim was built over a demolished Hanuman temple, on Saturday.

Tahasildar Shwetha Ravindra has clamped prohibitory orders in Srirangapatna, a town 120 km from Bengaluru, from Friday evening to Sunday morning, during which period no procession or protest will be allowed.

In the wake of the controversy over the Gyanavapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi town, Hindutva outfits’ demands have increased to seize mosques they claim were built over the ruins of temples.

Like the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, a town that was ruled by Tipu Sultan, the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani mosque in Mangaluru city is also in the eye of a storm, with the matter having reached court.

Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has extended support to Saturday’s “Srirangapatna Chalo” call. “We urge you to conduct a survey of the masjid on the lines of the Gyanvapi mosque,” he said, referring to the inspection by a court-appointed panel that has led to a part of the mosque being sealed. The agitation against mosque loudspeakers will be taken up later, Muthalik added.

The mosque authorities have several times appealed to authorities to protect the mosque.

The Srirangapatna mosque, which was built around 1782 by Tipu Sultan, is a heritage site maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India and has a madrasa on its premises. The Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an outfit that has petitioned the authorities seeking a survey of the mosque, said it strongly believed the mosque had been built after razing down a Hanuman temple.

In its representation, Manch quoted B Lewis Rice, a British historian, archaeologist and educationist, whose report to the Archaeological Survey of India in 1935 mentioned a Hanuman temple on page 61.