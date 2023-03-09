scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Process on to induct MP Sumalatha into BJP: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Sumalatha’s induction can provide a boost to the BJP in Mandya district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally Sunday (March 12).

bommai, SumalathaSumalatha had contested as an independent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). (File)
Listen to this article
Process on to induct MP Sumalatha into BJP: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday said that discussions were on to induct Mandya MP Sumalatha into the BJP. The parliamentarian has scheduled a press meet in Mandya Friday, wherein she is expected to join the BJP.

Sumalatha’s induction can provide a boost to the BJP in Mandya district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally Sunday (March 12).

Also Read |Short run of Karnataka CM Bommai’s man in Mandya underlines BJP’s Vokkaliga woes

“The process is on,” Bommai told reporters in Vijayapura. Sources said that she might contest the Assembly elections from one of the constituencies in Mandya. Maddur is likely to be the constituency where she contests as it was represented by her late husband and actor Ambareesh.

Sumalatha had contested as an independent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). Backed by the BJP, she had won by a margin of more than one lakh votes. Nikhil was the consensus candidate from the Congress and JD(S) as the two parties had decided to contest the elections unitedly.

Also Read
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
Karnataka row: Day after listing out allegations, IPS officer says IAS o...

Responding to queries, BJP general secretary CT Ravi asked media persons to “wait for 24 hours”, adding that he could neither confirm nor deny her inclusion.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 20:15 IST
Next Story

Lobsters, lamb and wine: In Mumbai, Albanese pitches Australian tourism, food

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close