Process on to induct MP Sumalatha into BJP: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday said that discussions were on to induct Mandya MP Sumalatha into the BJP. The parliamentarian has scheduled a press meet in Mandya Friday, wherein she is expected to join the BJP.

Sumalatha’s induction can provide a boost to the BJP in Mandya district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally Sunday (March 12).

“The process is on,” Bommai told reporters in Vijayapura. Sources said that she might contest the Assembly elections from one of the constituencies in Mandya. Maddur is likely to be the constituency where she contests as it was represented by her late husband and actor Ambareesh.

Sumalatha had contested as an independent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). Backed by the BJP, she had won by a margin of more than one lakh votes. Nikhil was the consensus candidate from the Congress and JD(S) as the two parties had decided to contest the elections unitedly.

Responding to queries, BJP general secretary CT Ravi asked media persons to “wait for 24 hours”, adding that he could neither confirm nor deny her inclusion.