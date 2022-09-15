Probe ordered after ICU patients die ‘due to power outage’ in Karnataka’s Ballari

The Karnataka government Thursday ordered a probe after three patients admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ballari’s Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) died reportedly due to a power cut Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Maula Hussain, 35, Chettamma, 30 and Manoj, 18. All three patients were on ventilators, said sources. While Hussain and Chettamma were declared dead Wednesday morning, Manoj was declared dead Thursday morning. However, the hospital administration has denied that the patients died due to lack of oxygen during the power outage and added that an internal probe has been ordered.

Hussain, who was suffering from kidney ailments, was admitted on September 11 while Chettamma, who was bitten by a snake and Manoj who was reportedly bitten by a scorpion, were admitted on September 13.

Manoj’s brother Naresh said, “The day he was admitted he was shifted to another ward due to power outage for two hours. And on Wednesday, there was no electricity between 6 am and 11.30 am when the deaths took place but we were not informed. He was shifted to the ICU of another ward where we were not allowed. On Thursday, they declared that our brother had died. There was no electricity and the ventilators were not working which led to the death.”

According to sources in the VIMS Hospital, there was a backup generator which stopped working and immediately some of the ICU patients were shifted to other places. The outage was a result of a blast in the transformer located inside the hospital.”

VIMS director T Gangadhara Gouda refuted the charges and said it was a “coincidence” that Chettamma and Hussain died when there was power cut. “Chettamma and Hussain’s health conditions were not good and they were being treated. They died when there was no electricity but it cannot be said that they died due to the power outage in the ventilators. We have ordered an inquiry,” he said.

A R Suraj, private secretary to minister for health and family welfare and medical education in an order stated that a committee has been formed to look into the two of the deaths. The committee is headed by Dr Smitha, professor (plastic surgery) of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI). However, the government has not ordered a probe into Manoj’s death.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who brought up the issue in the Assembly, demanded action against the staff of the hospital and questioned the government. BJP minister B Sriramulu, on behalf of the government, defended that the deaths did not take place because of the power outage.

Sriramulu said that he was in touch with VIMS director and had said that the power cuts are frequent and they did have a generator which could provide a backup of only 1.5 hours and a UPS which could provide another 1.5 hours of backup. “There was no negligence by the hospital authorities,” he said.

After Siddaramaiah and Congress MLAs demanded a probe, Sriramulu agreed and the committee was later formed to look into the matter.