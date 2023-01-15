Proactive steps by BBMP helped restore Jinkethimmanahalli lake

The Varanasi lake, also known as the Jinkethimmanahalli lake located in the Mahadevapura zone became a part of mainstream news in July 2021 after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) evicted encroachers who had built settlements on the lake’s land. While the total extent of the lake is 8.24 acre, over 1.6 acre was encroached.

The BBMP, which faced heavy resistance from the encroachers, said the squatters were issued notice in December 2020 and upon verification with the revenue records, it was found 1.6 acre was encroached. The BBMP demolished the illegal structures six months later and initiated the restoration of the lake.

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “The present status of the lake is that it is under restoration and it is almost complete. (Express Photo) Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “The present status of the lake is that it is under restoration and it is almost complete. (Express Photo)

A BBMP official, who was involved in the encroachment eviction, said, “The 1.6 acre of the lake’s property from where the encroachers were evicted was worth Rs 30 crore. We lodged an FIR against the encroachers. The encroachments consisted of houses and temporary shelters which were given on rent to get extra income. All the illegal structures were demolished. We were directed by the Karnataka High Court to remove encroachments from lakes.”

The official added, “The BBMP in 2021 had allotted Rs 3 crore for the development of the lake and today the lake is in a good shape. However, some work is left to be completed but it is almost done. The pipes were laid to divert sewage which was directly entering into the lake and the entire water body was desilted. We had even put silt traps so that raw waste does not enter the water body. The lake is being maintained by us.”

Local residents point out that the condition of the lake deteriorated in 2016 when untreated sewage started entering the water body leading to accumulation of silt and weeds. While several awareness campaigns were held to highlight the plight of the lake, politicians stopped only after making promises.

Nagaraju M, a resident who lives in the vicinity of the lake, said, “The lake’s condition deteriorated by 2016 when untreated sewage directly entered the lake. It used to stink and though a few local residents went and complained to the now defunct Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA), nothing was done. The lake, without any fencing, became a garbage dumping ground. We have seen garbage being burnt here in the lake premise. Unlike now, the lake two years ago was filled with weeds. We are thankful to the BBMP for desilting the lake. Several awareness campaigns were held to restore the lake. Even former BBMP Mayor Gangambike had said she would look into the issue but nothing happened.”

The BBMP, which faced heavy resistance from the encroachers, said the squatters were issued notice in December 2020 and upon verification with the revenue records, it was found 1.6 acre was encroached. The BBMP demolished the illegal structures six months later and initiated the restoration of the lake. (Express photo) The BBMP, which faced heavy resistance from the encroachers, said the squatters were issued notice in December 2020 and upon verification with the revenue records, it was found 1.6 acre was encroached. The BBMP demolished the illegal structures six months later and initiated the restoration of the lake. (Express photo)

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “The present status of the lake is that it is under restoration and it is almost complete. The work on the storm water drains (SWD) is on. The work has been stopped completely in the last six months. Once this lake is developed, it will be a good place for the local residents staying in its vicinity. I remember swimming in the lake with my school friends decades ago. The school where I studied is nearby and I used to drink water from it. It used to be so clean. Owing to the developmental activities the lake over the years was polluted and encroachments also took place.”

Advertisement

“We have sought permission from the BBMP lake’s department to plant saplings around the lake. We aim to plant over a thousand saplings this year,” he added.