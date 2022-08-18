Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, Bengaluru police register case

Days after pro-Pakistan slogans were made in a group on social networking application Clubhouse by people suspected to be from Bengaluru, the city police have suo moto registered a case and initiated a probe.
According to the complaint registered at Sampigehalli police station, on August 15, a Clubhouse group was created where the Pakistan flag was displayed, the Pakistan national anthem was played and pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans were raised. Soon after the issue came to light, the police registered a case on August 17.
Police Commissioner Prathap Reddy C H said that they have taken the incident seriously and are making efforts to track down the accused. The accounts were created using nicknames and we have sought help from service providers to track the accused through their IP addresses, he added.
“The accused not only put up the Pakistan flag as their display pictures but also encouraged others to do the same. They also dared investigating agencies to track them,” a police source said.
