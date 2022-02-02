Pro-Kannada organisations oppose other language content in Bengaluru FM Rainbow 101.3

The decision of the All India Radio (AIR) to allot time for programmes of other languages to be broadcast on the Bengaluru Rainbow FM 101.3 is facing strident opposition in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, activists of pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest outside the offices of Prasar Bharati on Raj Bhavan Road in Bengaluru demanding a stop to playing other language content on the Rainbow station. Three months ago, the decision to merge popular Amruthavarshini 100.1 FM with the national channel Ragam of the AIR was also criticised by various pro-Kannada organisations and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) members submitted a memorandum to the AIR Bengaluru officials stating that closing the Rainbow channel will affect the freedom of expression of the people of Karnataka.

“This is an unfortunate incident where the Kannadigas FM channel will be playing other language content and it will also lead to the denial of a channel to air Kannada light music, devotional songs, and film songs. Hence, we request the AIR to continue the channel,” said president of KRV, TA Narayana Gowda.

Kumaraswamy criticised the move too saying, “The central government is making an effort to curtail the Kannada language by reducing the Kannada programmes in the Rainbow FM channel.”

Additionally, BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar wrote a letter to Ramakanth, additional chief director of Akashavani, to roll back other language programmes on the FM Rainbow channel.

“The programmes from other local channels were being broadcast on the channel. There is also a conspiracy to air programmes from other languages, What is the need for news in languages other than Kannada in this channel,” he questioned.